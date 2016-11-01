Case filed against policewoman on bigamy charge

A woman police constable serving in Ariyalur district has been booked on the charge of bigamy.

The 33-year-old woman police constable Radhika working at Erumbulikuruchi police station in Ariyalur district is said to be absconding.

The constable was married to Manimurugan, a government school teacher, and has a five-year-old son.

Differences

The constable, police said, was staying with her parents for the past four years apparently over differences with her husband Manimurugan.

Over the past two years, Radhika is said to have developed intimacy with S. Selvakumar who was already married to Latha and has three children.

Marriage in temple

The constable and Selvakumar got married in a temple at Swamimalai in Thanjavur district a few days ago.

Their second marriage came to light after one of Selvakumar’s daughters noticed the wedding photos of her father in his mobile phone.

When Latha questioned her husband and the woman police constable regarding this, they allegedly admonished and threatened her.

On a complaint from Latha, the Jayankondam All Women Police booked a case against Selvakumar and the woman police constable Radhika under IPC sections including 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Selvakumar.

The woman police constable who was enlisted in 2006 joined the Erumbulikurichi police station in September 2014.