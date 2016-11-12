Case against teacher for sexually assaulting minor

The City Police are on the lookout for a physical education teacher of a private school here following a case registered against him for sexually assaulting a minor girl student of the institution last month.
The school’s principal S. Jesudas (63), who has been named as accused in the case, has been detained.
The offence was allegedly committed at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district in October last week, police said.
The physical education teacher Dinesh (25), was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
Under the pretext of taking two girls of the school, near Uyyakondan Thirumalai here, for a sports meet in Salem, Dinesh took them to Velankanni and stayed in a lodge.
When one of the girls went to the bathroom, Dinesh reportedly bolted it from outside. Thereafter, he sexually assaulted the girl.
The father of one of the girls complained to Jesudas, who urged him not to pursue criminal action, claiming that Dinesh was dismissed.
However, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Government Hospital police station on Friday.
While police are on the lookout for the physical education teacher, the principal has been detained
