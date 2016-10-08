Camp to select volunteers for R-Day Parade begins

A pre-Republic Day Parade camp to select National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the South Zone began at National College here on Friday.

As many as 200 NSS volunteers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are taking part in the camp, organised by the NSS Regional Directorate, Chennai. The volunteers are student of various arts and science colleges, polytechnics, engineering and medical colleges.

Out of the 200 volunteers, 42 of them would be selected for participation in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi in January. The selection would be based on parade skill, physical fitness, interview and cultural talents, said C. Samuel Chelliah, Regional Director, NSS Regional Directorate, Chennai. The volunteers would be selected by a central team from New Delhi next week, he added.

A function was organised to mark the inauguration of the camp. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan inaugurated the camp and released a handbook.

Ravi Murugaiah, chairman, Vasan Estates, released the logo. National College secretary K. Raghunathan and Principal K. Anbarasu participated.