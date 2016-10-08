Tiruchirapalli

Camp to select volunteers for R-Day Parade begins

THE LOGO:Ravi Murugaiah, chairman, Vasan Estates (centre), releasing the NSS logo at the South Zone National Service Scheme Pre-Republic Day Parade camp in Tiruchi on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan is seen.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

THE LOGO:Ravi Murugaiah, chairman, Vasan Estates (centre), releasing the NSS logo at the South Zone National Service Scheme Pre-Republic Day Parade camp in Tiruchi on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan is seen.— Photo: A. Muralitharan  

42 will be selected for participation in the parade to be held in Delhi

A pre-Republic Day Parade camp to select National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the South Zone began at National College here on Friday.

As many as 200 NSS volunteers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are taking part in the camp, organised by the NSS Regional Directorate, Chennai. The volunteers are student of various arts and science colleges, polytechnics, engineering and medical colleges.

Out of the 200 volunteers, 42 of them would be selected for participation in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi in January. The selection would be based on parade skill, physical fitness, interview and cultural talents, said C. Samuel Chelliah, Regional Director, NSS Regional Directorate, Chennai. The volunteers would be selected by a central team from New Delhi next week, he added.

A function was organised to mark the inauguration of the camp. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan inaugurated the camp and released a handbook.

Ravi Murugaiah, chairman, Vasan Estates, released the logo. National College secretary K. Raghunathan and Principal K. Anbarasu participated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY