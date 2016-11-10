Butterfly Conservatory gets amphitheatre

The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory on Melur Road near Srirangam, which has been attracting a large number of tourists, nature lovers, and environmentalists, will have another attraction in the form of amphitheatre soon.

Work on the state-of-the-art amphitheatre had been completed and it will strengthen the entertainment and information infrastructure of the conservatory.

Work on the amphitheatre, sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 48 lakhs under the Tourism Development project, has been completed in a record time. “The seating capacity of the amphitheatre will be 90 and films on wildlife and butterflies will be screened,” N. Satish, District Forest Officer, told ‘The Hindu.’ It would be an air-conditioned facility.

Films on the life cycle of butterfly, shapes of different butterflies and their role in conservation of bio-diversity would be screened.

The conservatory has been attracting a large number of visitors in the recent months and the amphitheatre would further kindle their interest, according to sources.

Butterflies need to be maintained and preserved at specific temperature and humidity.

For this, a climate controller device is being set up at an expenditure of Rs. 29 lakh for regulating the temperature at the conservatory. A weather station at Rs. 7 lakh was another facility. The station would monitor rainfall, temperature, humidity, sunshine hours in a day, speed and direction of wind..

A disabled-friendly modern toilet has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh. Surveillance cameras had been set up at 16 places across the conservatory. Parking facility has been provided on an area of 5,000 square metres with ramp and cross-drain facility at an expenditure of Rs.12 lakh.