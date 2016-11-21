Business volume of cooperative societies up

The volume of business in cooperative societies has increased by Rs. 293.91 crore during the last five years, Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan said here on Sunday. Taking part in the 63rd All India Cooperative Week celebrations, Mr. Natarajan said the cooperative societies had distributed various types of loans and financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 4,604.53 crore across the State.

Of this, jewel loan and crop loans disbursed were to the extent of Rs. 3,906 crore and Rs. 831 crore respectively, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi said various schemes were being implemented through the cooperative department.

Cooperative societies which performed well were presented with appreciation certificates on the occasion.

Collector K.S. Palanisamy, Member of Parliament P. Kumar, AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member T. Rathnavel and Cooperative Department officials participated.