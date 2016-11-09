Bus stand work in final stage

Collector K.S.Palanisamy on Tuesday instructed officials to complete the final phase of construction of the new bus stand coming up at Manapparai expeditiously.

After inspecting the progress of the work, he said that works have reached the final stage and finishing works were under way. The bus stand would be ready soon. In a press release, he said that the bus stand has been built at a cost of Rs.5 crore including a grant of Rs. 4.50 crore from the State government and the local body’s contribution of Rs.50 lakhs.

The bus stand has been built over an area of 7,950 square metres with all necessary amenities including separate public toilets for men and women, a room for lactating mothers, police outpost, vehicle parking lot and drinking water supply. The bus stand has been upgraded as a B grade bus stand and would have bays for 25 buses. It would house 27 shops, a restaurant, reservation and clock rooms, and rest rooms. The new bus stand was constructed as the old C grade bus stand, built in 1981, faced heavy congestion.