Bridge work in progress

Despite challenges posed by the high tides, the Highways Department has been executing a work on the construction of a bridge across Vellaiyar estuary at Serudhur connecting the coastal villages on the shores on the eastern side with Velankanni on the west.

Taken up at an estimate of Rs. 15 crore, the bridge with a total length of 200 metres, has 10 spans each of 19 metres in length. The work taken up about a year ago, is being executed with utmost care, as it is easily affected by high tides. “When the water level rises during the high tides or whenever the sea is a bit rough, our work is delayed,” an official told The Hindu on Monday.

Further, adequate passage needed to be provided for the movement of boats. “We have to suspend the work on a couple of spans, facilitating the passage of boats,” the official added.

The bridge will be a vital link for the villagers of Serudhur, Vizhundamavadi and Poovathadi on the eastern side and Velankanni and Vadakku Puliyur on the west. Further, it will also swerve as an additional or diversion route for the pilgrims and devotees visiting the Velankanni shrine. “During festival times, a large number of devotees visit Velankanni but congestion has been a main problem. The bridge would serve as an alternative route for them to reach the Velankanni - Vedaranyam highway from the shores,” he added.

The work would be completed within three months, the official said.