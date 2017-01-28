Boy dies, parents resort to ‘road roko’

A class V student of a private school near Aranthangi swooned on the school campus and died later here on Saturday. Parents and relatives of the boy resorted to ‘road roko’ in front of the Government Hospital near Aranthangi following the death of the boy. The boy, S. Manikandan (10) of Madathupatti village near Arimalam, a student of Standard V of Doctors’ Public School (CBSE), swooned in the classroom at about 3 p.m. He was rushed to a private clinic initially and later shifted to the Aranthangi Government Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Tension gripped the hospital area where the body of the boy was kept. Relatives and friends of the bereaved family resorted to ‘road roko’ stir expressing suspicion over his death. Subramanian, the boy’s father, said his son had been keeping good health and had no history of any illness.