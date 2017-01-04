Bank employees stage demonstration

Bank employees and officers staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.
The demonstration was organised heeding to a call given by the All India Bank Employees Association and All India Bank Officers Association.
They urged the Centre to ensure supply of adequate cash to all banks and branches and stop favouritism in supply of cash to banks.
They demanded transparency in supply of cash to banks and order a CBI inquiry into instances of huge new currency notes in the possession of some persons when bank branches were starved of cash.
The demonstration was led by AIBEA district vice-president S. Govindarajan. The association district secretary G. Ramaraju explained the issues and demands.
