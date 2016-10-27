Association plans agitation

The All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Officers’ Association has urged the Centre to drop the plan to constitute a separate ‘tower corporation’, de-linking all the towers across the country from the jurisdiction of BSNL.

S. Kamaraj, district secretary, in a release issued here on Wednesday, said that the BSNL had set up 65,000 towers and the plan to float a separate corporation would de-stabilise the BSNL.

The move had come at a time when the BSNL had started earning profit. The association would stage a demonstration in support of its demand on Thursday.