Tiruchirapalli

Arrival of banana on the rise

Heaps of bananas at Tiruchi market.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Arrival of banana has been on the rise at the wholesale market in the city following rains in a few parts of the central and western regions of the State last fortnight.

Banana farmers in these regions have resorted to timely harvest in anticipation of adequate returns as any further delay would lead to a serious fall in the price. “Consumption of banana during rainy or monsoon season is far less, particularly during the post-Deepavali period,” say the wholesale traders at the market who have been registering a huge arrival during the last few days.

V. Muniappan, a trader at the wholesale market, said that there was a lull during the holidays on account of ‘Deepavali’. But, there has been a spurt in the arrivals later. ‘Poovan’ and ‘rasthali’ varieties are the major arrival this month, as other varieties, particularly ‘elarasi,’ would be harvested only during January or February, he added.

A couple of dealers A. Vijayendran and A. Manivel said that the price of ‘poovan’ had come down from Rs. 400 last month to Rs. 250 a bunch.

The arrivals which stood at 800 bunches during pre-Deepavali season had now shot up to 1,200.

The market which usually handles 8,000 bunches daily has now been witnessing an additional load of 1,000 to 1,500 bunches, they said.

The wholesale dealers said that post-harvest waste was maximum in banana. They were forced to sell the produce within three or four days as it perished soon.

