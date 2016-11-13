Applications invited for SDAT scholarships

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has invited applications from eligible students from high schools, higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities for SDAT scholarship for the 2016-17 academic year.

Applicants should have finished in top three positions in individual events or bagged the first or second spots in team events at national-level tournaments held between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

Application forms can be obtained by paying Rs. 10 at the office of the District Sports Officer at Anna Stadium here. The forms can also be downloaded fromwww.sdat.tn.gov.inand submitted along with a postal order or a demand draft for Rs. 10 drawn in favour of Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The last date for submitting the filled-in application forms at the office of the District Sports Officer is November 30. For more details, dial 0431-2420685.