Applications for revaluation

Candidates who had appeared for the Plus Two special supplementary examination September/October 2016 and wish to apply for re-totalling or revaluation can submit applications for the same at the office of the Chief Educational Officer on November 14 and 15. Candidates, who had applied for copies of the answer sheets, can download the same from the web link: scan.tndge.in

They should also download the applications for re-totalling or revaluation from the website and submit two copies of the filled-in applications at the office of the CEO along with the prescribed fee, V.Murugan, Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations, said in a press release.