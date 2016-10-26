Another double line to be commissioned

Another double line stretch on the Villupuram – Tiruchi chord line section is poised for commissioning soon.

With track laying and overhead electrification works having been completed, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect the newly laid second broad gauge line between Villupuram and Tiruvennainallur on Wednesday.

The new second railway track laid between Villupuram and Tiruvennainallur is part of the 270 km doubling project that is being executed from Villupuram to Dindigul. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is carrying out the doubling project in various stretches simultaneously between Villupuram and Dindigul via Tiruchi.

Sources said the CRS will start his mandatory inspection of the newly laid double line from Villupuram to Tiruvennainallur on board a motor trolley.

Top officials will accompany him during the inspection of the 16-km stretch. Then, he would conduct a high speed trial run between Tiruvennainallur and Villupuram between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The administration has asked the public not to trespass or approach the railway line between Villupuram and Tiruvennainallur in view of the high speed trial run.

The second line between Villupuram and Tiruvennainallur would be thrown open to traffic after obtaining the mandatory safety clearance from the CRS. Doubling works were apace in the remaining stretches in the Villupuram – Tiruchi chord line section.

Sources said the work of laying a second BG track as part of the doubling project from Vriddhachalam to Mathur was over. The RVNL is planning to invite the CRS for inspecting the double line in the nearly 30 kilometre stretch next month, a top official said.

Doubling works in another portion from Valadi to Tiruchi via Srirangam had taken a good shape and was expected to be ready for CRS inspection in a couple of months.

The RVNL was facing problem in land acquisition for track doubling in the stretch from Kalpattichathiram to Thamaraipadi falling in the Tiruchi – Dindigul BG section.The CRS had earlier inspected the second railway lines in the Ariyalur - Mathur and Tiruchi – Manapparai stretches as part of the doubling project in March and January respectively.

The sources said track doubling work in 160 kilometres from Villupuram to Dindigul had been completed and commissioned. The RVNL is executing the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,200 crore.