Accused held at Tiruchi airport

An accused against whom a look out circular had been issued was held at the international airport here in the late hours on Thursday.

A native of Ramanathapuram district, the accused M. Peer Mohamed (41) came to the airport to board an Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur when he was detained by the immigration officials while swiping his passport in the system.

Airport sources said a case had been booked against Peer Mohammed in Kenikarai police station in Ramanathapuram district relating to promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion and making mischievous statements.

A look out circular was issued by the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police in connection with the case. The sources said Peer Mohamed was handed over to the police following his detention at the airport.