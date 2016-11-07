Sub-court inaugurated
A sub-court constructed for Thuraiyur was inaugurated at Thuraiyur on Sunday. M. Sathyanarayanan, Judge of the Madras High Court, declared open the court. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sub-court, hitherto functioning on weekly basis on Fridays, would benefit the litigant public and the lawyers as it would be a full-time court.
He appealed to the lawyers to desist from boycotting of courts. He also advised lawyers to desist from seeking frequent adjournments.
Turning to junior lawyers, Justice Sathyanarayanan appealed to them to learn the nuances of law from the seniors.
Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, spoke. Uthirapathi, President of the Thuraiyur Bar Association, and senior advocates Rathinasigamani, Rangasamy and Ganesan spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor