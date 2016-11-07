Sub-court inaugurated

A sub-court constructed for Thuraiyur was inaugurated at Thuraiyur on Sunday. M. Sathyanarayanan, Judge of the Madras High Court, declared open the court. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sub-court, hitherto functioning on weekly basis on Fridays, would benefit the litigant public and the lawyers as it would be a full-time court.

He appealed to the lawyers to desist from boycotting of courts. He also advised lawyers to desist from seeking frequent adjournments.

Turning to junior lawyers, Justice Sathyanarayanan appealed to them to learn the nuances of law from the seniors.

Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, spoke. Uthirapathi, President of the Thuraiyur Bar Association, and senior advocates Rathinasigamani, Rangasamy and Ganesan spoke.