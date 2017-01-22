A graduation evening for young musicians

A gentle shower of Western vocal and instrumental music gave some respite from the slush and puddles of the real rain that flooded the city, as 36 students of the Crescendo Music House presented recitals to a small gathering held at the Hotel Le Temps on Saturday.

Held to felicitate the 79 students who had successfully cleared their grade examinations from three U.K. – based institutions – Trinity College, Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music and London College of Music – in 2016, the graduation evening also saw many debut performances of young singers and musicians.

The presentations were categorised into three segments, starting with a keyboard recital of ‘Can Can’ by Shyam Sunder and ‘Mr. Fox’ by Prason Job, followed by an endearing rendition of ‘Eidelweiss’ by Samantha.

Among the others who displayed their talent were Timothy Cherian Varkey (‘Donkeys’ on violin), Jenita Caren (‘Bagatalle’ on recorder), and Joshua Santosh (‘One Man’s Dream’ on piano).

In the second section, Pranav played ‘Strange Lands and People’ on the piano and Joanna Sneha Raj sang Schubert’s ‘Die Forelle’, besides 10 other students.

The recitals were interspersed with performances by the Eight, a group affiliated to local choral group Singspirations, that included ‘Happy Together’ and ‘Lion King Sleeps Tonight.’

In the final section among the 11 students who performed, Annie Felicita played ‘Early One Morning’ on the guitar and Nithin Sankar showcased Haydn’s ‘Allegro’ on the piano, while Josiah Noel played ‘Andante Op. 35. No.1’ and ‘Poco Allegretto Op. 246’ on the classical guitar.

In his welcome address, Crescendo Music House director B. Jonath Backia Seelan said that “Music can be your profession if you make it your passion. If you treat music learning as a half-an-hour lesson, it will remain just that. You must discover why you want to learn music and put your heart into it.”

The school was established in 2012, and has a student base of learners from age 5 to 70 years.

Nirmal Nathan, director, Santa Maria Matriculation School, was the chief guest of the evening.