October 29, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of people participated the 9th edition of ‘Road to Give 2023’ event, which was flagged off by N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, on Sunday. The initiative by Courtyard by Marriott was aimed at empowering individuals and their families, helping them transcend the stigma associated with leprosy and providing the means to lead healthy, productive lives through quality education, medical care, and community development.