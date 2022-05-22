99% of complaints solved, says Electricity Minister

‘Tangedco has expedited its procedure to address the complaints of consumers’

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) had expedited its process to address the grievances and complaints of consumers.

There were about 3.24 crore power connections in the State, and Tangedco received about eight lakh complaints of various kinds over the last 11 months. Of them, about 99% of the complaints had been attended to and solved. The impetus to grievance redress mechanism had enabled them to take quick action.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said the State recorded a spurt in power production through windmills due to steady wind flow during the last few days. It helped Tangedco to streamline power production from other methods involving heavy cost.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a photo exhibition on 75 th Independence Day at Thiruvalluvar ground here.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, Superintendent of Police P. Sundaravadivel, MLAs R. Manickam (Kulithalai) and K. Sivakamasundari (Krishnarayapuram) and others participated.

The portraits of freedom fighters and their contribution during the freedom struggle were exhibited.