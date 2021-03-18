98 fresh cases, three deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Thursday reported 98 fresh cases of COVID-19, a spike compared to the previous day.

Thanjavur continued to report a maximum number of fresh cases. All three deaths in the region were also recorded in the district. Perambalur district recorded no fresh cases.

Three women, an 80-year-old with a history of chronic kidney disease, and two others, aged 74 and 78 with hypertension, succumbed to the viral infection in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Thanjavur reported 47 cases, including seven from Government-Aided Girls Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported 19 fresh cases.

In Nagapattinam, nine patients tested positive, while in Tiruchi, eight. Seven patients, who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Seven patients tested positive in Pudukottai and six in Karur.

Ariyalur district reported one fresh case, while Perambalur district recorded zero cases on Thursday.