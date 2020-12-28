Tiruchirapalli

98 fresh cases, no deaths

The central districts accounted for 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, the maximum number of fresh cases was reported in Thanjavur district with 30 patients testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Tiruchi with 23 new cases. Karur and Nagapattinam districts registered 13 cases each. Tiruvarur district reported 11 new cases, Pudukottai six and Ariyalur two. No new case was recorded in Perambalur.

No death was reported in any part of the region.

A total of 79 patients were discharged from various hospitals in central districts. Tiruchi district topped with 35 discharges followed by 13 in Nagapattinam and 10 in Thanjavur district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 7:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/98-fresh-cases-no-deaths-in-central-region/article33438410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY