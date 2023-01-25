ADVERTISEMENT

973 dilapidated railway quarters to be demolished in Tiruchi Division soon

January 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Railway Division will soon demolish 973 dilapidated quarters in the division. The exercise will begin with 706 quarters at Ponmalai South D and North D colonies in Tiruchi as per laid down procedures. 

A total of 267 quarters have been identified at Kallukuzhi, Tiruchi Goods Yard and Tiruchi Fort and the demolition will be carried out as soon as possible, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

By demolishing the dilapidated quarters, the divisional officials not only intend to put an end to growth of wild plants and shrubs around the abandoned quarters but also prevent unauthorised use of the premises in future. Depending on the requirement, the division will consider the demolished area for future development.

A survey was conducted recently by the divisional officials to identify the railway buildings in a bad condition and map their location. Based on the report, the dilapidated quarters will be demolished in the division one after the other. Due to the dilapidated condition of quarters, the railway division opted to demolish them instead of investing in repair works. 

