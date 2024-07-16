GIFT a SubscriptionGift
97 star tortoises rescued from abandoned travel bag in Pudukottai

Published - July 16, 2024 05:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The live star tortoises which were rescued in Pudukottai on Monday night.

The live star tortoises which were rescued in Pudukottai on Monday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An abandoned travel bag containing 97 live star tortoises was found near the Pudukottai bus stand in the late hours on Monday night. A police patrol team that was on rounds noticed the abandoned travel bag and checked it on suspicion. The team found star tortoises inside. 

Information about the star tortoises was conveyed to the Forest Department officials in Pudukottai. The bag containing the tortoises was handed over to the officials of the Forest Department. An official said star tortoise is an endangered species. 

The Forest Department is conducting an inquiry into who had brought the bag and where it was heading to. A case has been booked in this regard, a senior official of the Forest Department said.

