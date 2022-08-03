97 new COVID-19 cases in central region

August 03, 2022 20:52 IST

A total of 97 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 15 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 13 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur recorded nine cases each. Pudukottai had eight, Nagapattinam had seven new cases, Karur six, and Perambalur district reported three fresh cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 194 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 136 active cases in Thanjavur, 115 in Tiruvaur and 90 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 85 active cases, while Karur had 54, Perambalur and Ariyalur had 47 active cases each, and Nagapattinam recorded 34 active cases.