96.1 % attendance for NEET in Tiruchi

NEET 2021 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for entry into medical colleges was conducted at 21 centres in the district on Sunday. For the second year, the examination was conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Staff were deployed at the entry points, for frisking students, verifying documents, thermal scanning and guiding them to the stipulated examination halls.

Out of 9,105 candidates allotted for Tiruchi, 8,753 students turned up for the three-hour exam.

There were 352 absentees, and 96.1% attendance was registered, Tiruchi Coordinator of National Testing Agency (NTA), C. J. Chacko said. Two invigilators were deployed for every 12 students and there were no incidents of panic among students, he said.

The students were permitted to enter with their documents, a transparent water bottle and a small bottle of sanitizer. The NTA provided N95 masks and pens to all students.