Tiruchirapalli

96 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff ReporterAncy Donal Madonna _11642 TIRUCHI August 07, 2022 20:49 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:49 IST

A total of 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 17 in Mayiladuthurai. Thanjavur district reported 15 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 11, while Pudukottai recorded nine cases. Nagapattinam had seven new cases, Ariyalur had five, Karur three and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 194 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 124 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, and 109 cases each in Thanjavur and Tiruvaur district. Pudukottai reported 64 active cases while, Ariyalur had 48, Perambalur 46, Karur 39 and Nagapattinam recorded 36 active cases.

