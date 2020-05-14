96 discharged, 6 test positive in central region

As many as 96 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged after treatment from hospitals and quarantine facilities in the central region while six more persons – four from Perambalur and two from Karur – tested positive for the infection on Thursday.

Among the discharged patients, 25 belonged to Perambalur district who were discharged from the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital. The hospital staff including doctors, nurses applauded the patients and handed over fruit baskets for them to take home. They were also instructed to stay home and self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

In Ariyalur district, 51 patients recovered and were sent home from the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital and the various COVID Care Centres. Among the 51 persons, 26 were discharged from the GH while the remaining 25 patients who had been asymptomatic and were being monitored by a team of doctors at the quarantine facilities were also sent home. So far 280 people have recovered and have returned home in the district. The total number of positive cases in Ariyalur district is 348.

Meanwhile, 14 patients, one from Karur and 13 others from Dindigul were discharged from Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

At the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, six patients – three from Tiruchi and three from Perambalur district – were discharged and were sent home on ‘108’ ambulances by hospital staff who gave them a warm send-off to them. As on Thursday, 36 patients , including eight from Tiruchi and the rest from Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts, were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi GH.

Among the six new positive cases reported on Thursday, four persons hailed from Perambalur district while two were from Karur.

All four patients from Perambalur are men aged 55, 39, 36 and 48 who had returned from Koyambedu market. Three men have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital while one person, the 55-year-old, has been sent to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment.

In Karur, two patients, including a 38-year-old staff nurse, tested positive. The nurse had not served at the COVID-19 wards but had been living in a containment area, from where she could have contracted the infection, official sources said. Contact tracing at both the hospital and in the residential area was immediately done and all samples returned negative, they said.

The other patient, a 55-year-old native of Kulithalai had been working in Maharashtra and had returned home recently. He has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.