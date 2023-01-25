ADVERTISEMENT

950 police personnel deployed in Tiruchi city for R-Day celebration

January 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 950 police personnel of the city have been deployed for bandobust duty for Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Instructions have been given to the field-level police personnel to mount vigil at important places where the public gather in large numbers including railway stations, bus stands and places of worship and carry out vehicle checks at vantage locations and question suspicious persons.

Vehicle checks will be conducted at 24 key spots within the city as well as at the nine check posts. Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been split into four teams and instructed to keep vigil with equipment and engage the detective dog trained in detecting explosive substances at important locations.

Police personnel have also been asked to conduct intense checks at lodges to look out for any suspicious persons staying there. They have also been instructed to monitor if there was sale of loose liquor. A three-tier security arrangement will be in place at the District Armed Reserve ground which is the venue for the Republic Day celebration. 

