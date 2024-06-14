95-year-old woman found murdered in her house at Tiruchi

A 95-year-old woman was murdered in her house on Nelson Road in Srirangam police station limits here on Friday morning. The police identified the victim as Seshammal, who was staying alone. The aged woman’s husband had died and the couple had no children. A few relatives of the woman were staying nearby.

The police said a milk man found that there was no response from inside. He alerted the woman’s relatives staying nearby. They went inside and found Seshammal murdered on the cot.

Acting on information, the police conducted inquiries at the spot. The relatives of the aged woman said that a couple of gold bangles and a ear stud worn by the victim were found missing. The police suspect that Seshammal was smothered to death with a pillow. The identity of the accused was yet to be established.

The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy. The Srirangam police have registered a case of murder. Three special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused and the motive behind the murder.