95 officials nominated to monitor functioning of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in govt. schools in Perambalur district

September 25, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district administration has nominated 95 officials from various government departments to monitor the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in government schools in the district.

This has been done by coordinating all government departments in the district. The scheme is being implemented in all government elementary, middle and high schools in the district benefitting as many 16,020 students of classes I to V. The scheme covers 263 government schools in the district.

Every official nominated to monitor the functioning of the scheme have been allotted two to four government schools. The officials would have to monitor whether breakfast was prepared between 6 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. in the schools allotted to each one of them besides ensuring that breakfast was served before 8.45 a.m. to the students.

They would also have to inspect whether the food items required for the preparation of breakfast was sufficient for the schools working days for October. They should also ensure that cooking gas cylinders were being used besides also making sure that the amount sent to the person in-charge for the cost incurred for preparation of breakfast reached them.

The officials should also observe whether the school heads and teachers were monitoring the functioning of the scheme in their respective schools. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam has instructed the officials nominated for this purpose to submit detailed reports to her regarding their inspection, an official release said. The release further said the items required for preparation of breakfast in government schools under this scheme for the month of October was already sent on September 22.

