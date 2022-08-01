Tiruchirapalli

95 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 20:52 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:52 IST

A total of 95 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 16 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 13 fresh cases, Pudukottai 10, while Karur recorded nine cases. Mayiladuthurai had seven new cases, Ariyalur six, Perambalur four and Nagapattinam district reported three fresh cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 211 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 156 active cases in Thanjavur, 126 in Tiruvaur and 105 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 87 active cases each, while Karur had 58, Perambalur 47, Ariyalur 45, and Nagapattinam recorded 32 active cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...