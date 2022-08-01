95 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

A total of 95 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 16 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 13 fresh cases, Pudukottai 10, while Karur recorded nine cases. Mayiladuthurai had seven new cases, Ariyalur six, Perambalur four and Nagapattinam district reported three fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 211 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 156 active cases in Thanjavur, 126 in Tiruvaur and 105 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 87 active cases each, while Karur had 58, Perambalur 47, Ariyalur 45, and Nagapattinam recorded 32 active cases.