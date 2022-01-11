949 new cases in delta region

Fresh cases continue to rise in central districts

The central districts registered a sharp rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday with 949 persons testing positive.

Tiruchi district topped the list with 437 patients testing positive for the virus, which is spreading at a rapid pace over the last few days.

Thanjavur district followed Tiruchi with 172. All other districts too registered a sharp increase in the number new cases.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Perambulur recorded 101 new cases. It was 60 in Tiruvarur, 65 in Mayiladuthurai and 35 in Karur.

While Nagapattinam received 39 new cases, Pudukkotai and Ariyalur recorded 30 and 10 cases respectively. One patient, who was diagnosed with the virus, died in Thanjavur district.