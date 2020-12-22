93 new cases, two deaths in central districts

Ninety-three patients tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Monday.

Two deaths, one each in Karur and Thanjavur, were recorded in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 75-year-old man from Karur with a history of diabetes and another 75-year-old man from Thanjavur who had been suffering from coronary artery disease died of the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported 27 fresh cases for the viral infection, the highest in the region on Monday. Among them were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

All other districts in the region reported below 25 cases.

Twenty-one patients tested positive in Tiruchi. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

Nine patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

Nagapattinam and Karur reported equal fresh cases for the viral infection with 13 patients testing positive.

Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Mettupatti and Gandhigramam. Interdistrict travellers also tested positive.

Tiruvarur reported a marked drop in COVID-19 cases on Monday with eight patients testing positive. Meanwhile, Pudukottai continued to report a low number of cases with seven fresh cases reported.

Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, no new patients tested positive for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in cases in the two neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 360 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for testing.