92 test positive for COVID-19 in central districts

The central districts on Saturday recorded a slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 92 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No COVID death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Thanjavur district saw 30 patients testing positive for the infection while in Tiruchi, 27 fresh cases were reported. Among the patients who tested positive in Tiruchi were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts. Three patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID-19 were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Saturday.

Nagapattinam reported 14 fresh cases among whom were primary contacts and local index cases.

Meanwhile, all other districts in the region reported a sharp drop in cases with less than 10 patients reporting positive for the infection.

Pudukottai reported seven fresh cases, while Tiruvarur reported six. In Karur, five patients tested positive, among whom were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Thanthonrimalai and Thirukampuliyur. Interdistrict travellers too tested positive for COVID.

Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, one fresh case was reported for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in COVID cases in the two neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, 325 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur and 302 in Ariyalur from people with COVID symptoms or primary contacts and sent to testing facilities in the district for processing.