ADVERTISEMENT

92 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

May 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons gained entry into a locked house at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Saturday and took away gold jewellery and cash.

According to the police, the crime happened on Saturday night, during which miscreants broke open the house of Prem Kumar Thomas, a doctor in Thiruthuraipoondi town, and took away 92 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh cash.

The Thiruthuraipoondi police registered a case under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US