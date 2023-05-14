92 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

May 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Unidentified persons gained entry into a locked house at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Saturday and took away gold jewellery and cash.

According to the police, the crime happened on Saturday night, during which miscreants broke open the house of Prem Kumar Thomas, a doctor in Thiruthuraipoondi town, and took away 92 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh cash.

The Thiruthuraipoondi police registered a case under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.