HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

92 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

May 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons gained entry into a locked house at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Saturday and took away gold jewellery and cash.

According to the police, the crime happened on Saturday night, during which miscreants broke open the house of Prem Kumar Thomas, a doctor in Thiruthuraipoondi town, and took away 92 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh cash.

The Thiruthuraipoondi police registered a case under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.