913 fresh cases, four deaths in central region

The central region reported 913 new positive cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

One of the victims was a 30-year-old woman of Nagapattinam who had no co-morbiditiy. She was admitted to Government Hospital in Nagapattinam on April 16 and died on Monday due to respiratory failure/arrest, the medical bulletin of the State Health Department said.

On Sunday, a 80-year-old man died at the same hospital due to COVID pneumonia/respiratory failure.

A 72-year-old women from Thanjavur with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease, died in a private hospital in the town on Monday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another Thanjavur native, a 69-year-old man with chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease, died at a private hospital in Chennaidue to ARDS/COVID-19 pneumonia.

Tiruchi continued to report a high number of fresh cases with 312 testing positive in the district on Tuesday. Among the core delta districts, Thanjavur reported 190 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 120 and Nagapattinam 114.

Pudukottai added 88 more cases, Karur 66 and Ariyalur 20. Perambalur appeared to have kept the spread of the infection under check with just three new cases and 51 active ones, the lowest among the districts in the State, as on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Tiruchi surged to 2,337, much to the concern of health care workers. Nagapattinam had 1,218 active cases, including those under home quarantine, and all other districts had less than 1,000.