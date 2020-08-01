Tiruchirapalli

90th jayanti of Swami Dayananda Saraswati to go online

The 90th Jayanti of Swami Dayananda Saraswati will be celebrated online on August 8 and 9, according to Aim for Seva Trust.

The trust runs chatralayams (hostels for students) in rural areas of the country including Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event to be held from 6 p.m. to 7-30 p.m. on August 8 and 9. Followers of Swami Dayananda Saraswati and others who wish to witness the events are requested to register their names through the link provided in www.aimforseva.in

Webcast of special pujas to be held at the birthplace of Swami Dayananda Saraswathi at Manjakudi in Tiruvarur district on August 8 and at Adishtanam in Rishikesh on August 9 has also been arranged, according to a press release.

