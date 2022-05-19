90-year-old Officer’s Club building in Thuraiyur demolished

Revenue officials on Thursday demolished the 90-year-old building of the Officer’s Club in Thuraiyur near here on the charge of illegal possession of Government ‘poromboke’ land.

The officials led by a Tahsildar, who assembled on the premises of the club, which was constructed in 1932 by the then Thuraiyur Zamindar, Venkatachaladurai, around 10 am, and began removing the furniture and electrical appliances. An earthmover was deployed to demolish the building that housed leisure and sports infrastructure such as table tennis, carrom board and others.

On information, the members of the club and tennis and badminton players rushed to the spot and pleaded with the officials to stop the action. But, the officials went ahead with their plan and brought the 16,000 square feet premises under the control of the Revenue Department.

Revenue officials said that the land was under encroachment for several years. A notice was served to the occupants in January, asking them to vacate the premises within seven days. The action was taken in accordance with the law, they maintained.

A senior official told The Hindu that there had been several complaints of misuse of the premises for gambling and other illegal activities. It had forced them to take action.

Krishnamurthy, secretary, Officer’s Recreation Club, Thuraiyur, said that the sudden action had saddened the members. Members, who used the facility for playing tennis, badminton and table tennis, had been hit hard..