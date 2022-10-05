90 sovereigns burgled from locked house

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
October 05, 2022 20:22 IST

Burglars, who broke into a locked house in West Extension, Ramalinga Nagar, in Tiruchi, decamped with gold ornaments weighing 90 sovereigns and ₹70,000.

According to sources, Kanimozhi, 38, wife of Senthilnathan, had gone to her native Sirkazhi along with her children leaving the house on 2 nd Street locked. On getting information that the lock of her house was found broken, she alerted Woraiyur police over mobile phone and returned to her house on Tuesday. She found the gold ornaments kept in her bedroom and another room missing.

Woraiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.

