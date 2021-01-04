90 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Ninety persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday and one person died due to the infection in Thanjavur.

A 72-year-old woman with a medical history of type-two diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All eight districts in the region reported below 20 cases on Monday. Thanjavur and Nagapattinam reported an equal number of cases with 19 patients testing positive in each district. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and index cases.

A total of 17 patients tested positive in Tiruchi. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts. Eleven patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

Karur reported 15 patients as positive on Monday. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were local residents, while inter-district travellers also tested positive.

Tiruvarur district has reported a low number of cases over the last few days. The trend continued on Monday with 12 patients testing positive. Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, five fresh cases were reported.

Three patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, no new cases for COVID-19 were reported. Meanwhile, a total of 525 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in Ariyalur and sent for testing.