90 candidates complete craft courses in Thanjavur

The three-month-long training programmes on pith work, Thanjavur painting, and Thalaiyatti (bobble-head) doll making conducted jointly by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, Chennai and Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), Madurai, concluded in Thanjavur on Friday.

The courses, organised under the auspices of the State’s Department for Special Programme Implementation, were conducted from December 4, 2023 to March 11, 2024. Candidates in the 18-35 age group with a minimum educational qualification of Class VIII were eligible to apply. Each batch had 30 students and ₹12,500 was given to each participant as financial aid.

At the valedictory ceremony held at the Tamil University, District Collector Deepak Jacob gave away certificates to 90 students on Friday. Tamil University Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan and SIPPO general manager K. Palanivelmurugan spoke.