9 contacts of school students test positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district

Nine more persons, who were identified as the first-level and second-level contacts of the 55 girl students of the Government Aided Girls Higher Secondary School, Ammapettai -- who earlier tested COVI-19 positive -- have now tested positive for the infection.

Subsequent to the identification of infection among the students, a total of 1,083 first- and second-level contacts of the students were subjected to the COVID-19 tests at 23 places in and around Ammapettai. All precautionary measures have been put in place to arrest the spreading of the infection, the Collector added.

Meanwhile, a lab assistant of the Government Higher Secondary School, Aalathur in Pattukottai taluk tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

A holiday has been declared for the school from Tuesday and all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff were screened and swabs have been taken for testing, according to the Collector, M. Govinda Rao.

