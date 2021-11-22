89 new cases, 3 deaths

TIRUCHI

22 November 2021 22:24 IST

Eighty-nine more persons from the central region have tested positive as per a bulletin issued by the Department of Health on Monday. Three more deaths from the region have been recorded.

With 24 persons testing positive, Tiruchi accounted for the maximum number of daily fresh cases. Thanjavur was close behind with 23 cases. Karur reported 15 cases, Tiruvarur 10, Nagapattinam 9, Pudukottai 4 and Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai two each. Perambalur had no fresh case on Monday.

Tiruchi also had the maximum active cases with 377 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 277 cases, Karur 169, Tiruvarur 148, Nagapattinam 94, Pudukottai 57, Ariyalur 28, Mayiladuthurai 21 and Perambalur 12.