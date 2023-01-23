88-year-old man found dead

January 23, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - ARIYALUR

An 88-year-old man was found murdered on an agricultural filed near Vilangudi on Monday. Govindasamy Moopanar, the deceased, was reported to have gone to see his lands at Vilangudi on Sunday morning. But he did not return to his house at Thelur even after several hours. Following this, his relatives spanned out in search of him. His body was found on a field. On information, the Kayarlabath police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A gold ring weighing about one sovereign was said to have been missing. Further inquiry was on.