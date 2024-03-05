ADVERTISEMENT

88 terrestrial bird species recorded during synchronised census in Pudukottai Forest Division

March 05, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Couple of terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 2,912 terrestrial birds of different species were recorded in Pudukottai Forest Division during the Synchronised Terrestrial Bird Census 2024 that was conducted as part of a State-wide exercise by the Forest Department on March 2. 

Split into multiple teams, field level Forest Department personnel along with volunteers carried out the census in reserve forests, urban and rural areas in the limits of the Pudukottai Forest Division.

The census was carried out in 25 locations that included 10 reserve forests at Maniyatchi, Mullur, Aladiperumuthukadu, Mandaiyur, Lingamalai, Sevilimalai, Ammankurichi, Varpattu Periyamalai, Ettiyathali and Aliyanilai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise was carried out from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  A Forest Department official said a total number of 88 species were recorded during the census. 

The bird species recorded included Blue-tailed Bee eater, Red-vented Bulbul, Small Minivet, Spotted Dove, Yellow-billed Babbler, Indian Robin, Small minivet female, Common Myna, Black Drongo, Rufous Treepie and Brahminy Kite, said the official. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US