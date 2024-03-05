GIFT a SubscriptionGift
88 terrestrial bird species recorded during synchronised census in Pudukottai Forest Division

March 05, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Couple of terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently.

Couple of terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently

A terrestrial bird species recorded during the synchronised census carried out in Pudukottai Forest Division recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 2,912 terrestrial birds of different species were recorded in Pudukottai Forest Division during the Synchronised Terrestrial Bird Census 2024 that was conducted as part of a State-wide exercise by the Forest Department on March 2. 

Split into multiple teams, field level Forest Department personnel along with volunteers carried out the census in reserve forests, urban and rural areas in the limits of the Pudukottai Forest Division.

The census was carried out in 25 locations that included 10 reserve forests at Maniyatchi, Mullur, Aladiperumuthukadu, Mandaiyur, Lingamalai, Sevilimalai, Ammankurichi, Varpattu Periyamalai, Ettiyathali and Aliyanilai.

The exercise was carried out from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  A Forest Department official said a total number of 88 species were recorded during the census. 

The bird species recorded included Blue-tailed Bee eater, Red-vented Bulbul, Small Minivet, Spotted Dove, Yellow-billed Babbler, Indian Robin, Small minivet female, Common Myna, Black Drongo, Rufous Treepie and Brahminy Kite, said the official. 

