88 per cent of teenagers have got their shots in Tiruchi district

The remaining have been asked to go to PHCs

Around 88% of children in the age group of 15 - 18 have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. With the closure of schools due to sudden increase in cases, authorities have urged the children, who have not taken the shot so far, to go to the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) to get the jab.

Health officials in the district attributed the speed of the drive to taking the vaccine directly to schools, wherein children could get it easily. Between January 3, which is when the drive began, and January 19, 88% of the 1,26,000 eligible population had been given the vaccination. Most children were able to get the jab at schools, but since the schools were closed in order to prevent the spread of the viral infection, the PHCs across the district have been readied to inoculate them.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that PHCs in all 14 blocks in the rural and semi-urban parts of the district, and 18 PHCs within Tiruchi Corporation limits would give the vaccine to students who produce their Aadhar card.

Dropouts and those enrolled at skill training institutes can utilise this facility too, he said.

Within Tiruchi city alone, 34,520 of the 41,341 children have been inoculated with the vaccine. The PHC at Teppakulam has inoculated the highest number of children- 6,502, while Ramalinga Nagar PHC inoculated 3,595. Beerangikulam PHC has inoculated the lowest- with only seven children taking the vaccination.