88 injured in jallikattu held in Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts

February 26, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Eight-eight people were injured in the jallikattu held at Kavinadu Kanmoi near Tiruvappur in Pudukottai district and at Thirumalaisamudhram village in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

A total of 900 bulls were released during the course of the event held at Kavinadu Kanmoi with 300 tamers participating.

Police sources said 55 people were injured of which 48 were treated at the venue and the remaining were admitted at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Firefighters said one bull which had ventured into the water in a portion of the kanmoi (water tank) died after a rope in its nose apparently got entangled in a bushy area in the water body. A Fire and Rescue Services department official said firefighters a few bulls which ventured into the water.

In Thirumalaisamudhram, 33 people were injured of which 26 were treated at the venue and the remaining seven, including a police head constable, were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The head constable, who was deployed at the collection point in the event venue, was knocked down by a bull, said police sources.